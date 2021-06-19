Lents community rallies for skate park

Civic Affairs

No action from the city is imminent

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in the Lents neighborhood rallied to save a skate park built by the community to replace what was in that space — tents, needles and human waste.

The skate park got the attention of city officials since it was built without permits.

Alex Janega, a skateboarder whose been working on the park, said “We all want it to stay, obviously, and build a safe space for the community.”

Portland Parks and Rec officials told KOIN 6 News safety is their top priority and said no decision has been made about the skate park nor is any action from the city imminent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories