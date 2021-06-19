Lents community rallies for skate park

No action from the city is imminent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in the Lents neighborhood rallied to save a skate park built by the community to replace what was in that space — tents, needles and human waste.

The skate park got the attention of city officials since it was built without permits.

Alex Janega, a skateboarder whose been working on the park, said “We all want it to stay, obviously, and build a safe space for the community.”

Portland Parks and Rec officials told KOIN 6 News safety is their top priority and said no decision has been made about the skate park nor is any action from the city imminent.