Loretta Smith or Dan Ryan: Who will fill Nick Fish’s seat?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland voters on Tuesday will determine who fills the vacant City Council position after the death of Nick Fish.

Former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith and community activist Dan Ryan are on the ballot for the Position 2 spot.

KOIN 6 News asked both candidates where they stand on police reform and gun violence, but only Smith has so far responded.

Portland City Commission candidate Loretta Smith, August 10, 2020 (KOIN)

In a Zoom interview, Smith said that recently there were people shooting at each other in cars outside her house and that her campaign manager told her to duck. She mentioned the officers that were on the recently dismantled Gun Violence Reduction Taskforce are still on the Portland police force. Smith said she thinks it doesn’t make sense they’re not lending their expertise to the spike in shootings around Portland within the past month.

Ryan has the support of Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who said in his campaign ad that he would support her push for police reform.

It’s too late to mail your ballot in and all ballots must be dropped off at an official dropbox by 8 p.m. Tuesday.