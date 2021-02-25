Mandatory minimums the issue in Measure 11 debate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the first public hearing on a House bill to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for violent crimes other than murder, strong opinions on both sides of the issue were heard by the Oregon State Legislature.

Some believe HB 2002 — to modify Measure 11 — is an important step in making the justice system more fair toward minority communities.

“Any Measure 11 mandatory sentences matter because I service Black Oregonians and I see its impact everyday,” said community member Babak Zolfaghari. “The hopelessness and its employment and housing.”

In a joint statement, the DAs from Multnomah, Deschutes and Wasco counties lent their support to SB 2002.

“We believe that judges are uniquely well positioned to impose a fair sentence, based on an official record made in open court and within a system where both sides get to make their case. The Oregon District Attorneys Association’s own polling suggests that a majority of Oregonians would like to see judges, not prosecutors, determine sentences for even our most violent offenders. As elected District Attorneys, we agree.”

But many people who spoke said Measure 11, which Oregon voters approved twice, originally in 1994, is an important tool to keep violent offenders off the streets.

Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton, who thinks dismantling Measure 11 with HB 2002 goes against what most people in Oregon want, said he wants people to think about the crime victims.

“When I think about Measure 11 and I think about what benefit does this provide to our community, I urge you to think about the crime victims, the ones that come into my lobby wondering, ‘Am I going to be protected?'” Barton said.

This debate comes when violent crimes is at its highest in Portland since the 1990s.