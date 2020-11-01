Mapps campaigns for Commissioner seat in final stretch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner candidates are still hot on their campaign trails ahead of Tuesday’s election. On Saturday afternoon, Position 4 candidate Mingus Mapps led a solo sign-waving event on a street corner in North Portland.

The political science professor and father of two said his biggest platform goals for the next four years include supporting police reform and homelessness.

“We only have about 4,000 people who sleep on the streets every night, 365 days a year. What I think we should do as a community is to take some of the resources that we’ve invested in affordable housing and mental health care and focus in on getting our neediest Portlanders, who sleep on the streets every night, housed and connected with the kind of services that will help them stay housed,” said Mapps.

He is running against the incumbent, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly—her campaign tells KOIN 6 News that she will be canvasing in Portland with volunteers on Sunday.

One of her major priorities has been defunding the Portland Police Bureau. She and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty proposed an $18 million cut to the bureau’s budget last week, with plans to divert that money to tackle homelessness and fund non-police first response options.