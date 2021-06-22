Wheeler, Lovell to announce ‘significant’ PPB changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and PPB Chief Chuck Lovell are expected to announce “two significant procedural changes” within the police bureau during a press conference Tuesday.

The joint press conference is expected to begin at noon Tuesday and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Over the past year, PPB has become increasingly shortstaffed. The bureau, which is authorized for 1001 sworn members, has a total of 809 — which is 125 fewer than a year ago at this time.

Recently, the mayor sent a letter to city employees about returning to work as the pandemic winds down.

According to the email, Wheeler’s plan involves a “soft reopen” on July 6 that gives employees the opportunity to return to their offices on a voluntary basis.

By October a formal hybrid approach will kick in that involves a mix of office and remote work for employees who can do it. Each bureau will be responsible for determining the schedules for their employees.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.