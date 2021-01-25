Wheeler to hold press conference Monday

Variety of topics bound to come up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference Monday morning that promises to cover a variety of topics, including the ongoing protests, the City Council’s agenda and the efforts to revitalize the city.

The virtual press conference is slated to begin at 9:50 a.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com

Last week, Wheeler helped announce a new campaign to encourage Portlanders to support local businesses through the winter months.

Billboards from Here for Portland have been popping up throughout downtown.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.