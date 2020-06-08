Wheeler press conference to discuss weekend protests

Thousands of people assembled in Irving Park in Portland’s 10th consecutive day of protests against police brutality. June 7, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following 10 straight nights of protest spurred by the death of George Floyd and a weekend that saw nearly 100 people get arrested after late night violence near the Justice Center, Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference Monday.

Wheeler will meet the media at noon. KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will carry the press conference live.

On Sunday, the pattern of protest followed an increasingly familiar theme: A large, peaceful group of protesters makes their point againt police brutality for hours, then disperses. Later, a smaller, separate group of protesters then turns increasingly violent outside the Justice Center, which is fenced off to prevent further damage.

Late Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, the protests were declared an unlawful assembly. Each night, “agitators” tossed items at law enforcement officers. On Saturday night, a powerful firework was tossed inside the fence at the Justice Center and exploded near 2 Multnomah County deputies. Both were evaluated for concussions.

Friday night Wheeler met with the protesters, as did Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Wheeler ordered tear gas not be used unless life was in danger.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.