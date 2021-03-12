Wheeler to outline ‘State of the Possible’ in speech

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since his last State of the City, Ted Wheeler was re-elected mayor of Portland. Of course that followed a tumultuous year marked by both the pandemic and nightly protests that garnered international attention and the ire of the previous national administration.

On Friday, Wheeler will present his annual State of the City at noon at the Portland City Club. The mayor said this year’s theme is “State of the Possible,” a look at the paths of the city’s current challenges “and the bright visions for our future that are within our reach.”

Recently, he called for an investigation into false allegations against Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, approved a new Street Response Team to deal with mental health calls and approved a new shooting response team following a spike in violence he called “our top public safety concern.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.