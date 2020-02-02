Mayor Wheeler hosts community conversation on homelessness

Saturday's meeting was the first of four scheduled on the topic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hosted his first of four community conversations focused on homelessness Saturday.

At the meeting held at Portland Community College’s Southeast campus, the mayor said the conversations are a way to connect better with the public than a typical hearing at City Hall.

“What we wanted to do was go around the community, rather than assuming that people come to City Hall or to a council session during the week,” said Wheeler. “We want to be out in the community, in different parts of the community, over the course of these four sessions, and let people know, first of all, what we are doing to address the homeless crisis, and also hear from the public.”

The remaining three meetings will be spread across the city. The next one is scheduled for February 13 at Beaumont Middle School. Other meetings are scheduled at the University of Portland and at the Multnomah Arts Center.