Meet the candidates for Portland City Commissioner

The special election to fill the seat will be held in May

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two women are in the running for late Commissioner Nick Fish’s now vacant seat on the city’s Board of Commissioners. On Saturday, KOIN 6 News sat down to speak to both of them.

Robin Castro and Diana Gutman are both passionate about the position of City Commissioner 2 and excited about the opportunity to work with the Portland public.

Robin Castro, Portland City Commissioner candidate. January 18, 2020 (KOIN)

Castro is a transplant from southern Wisconsin. She has been living in Portland for the last few years and refers to herself as a working class citizen who relies on public transit and is familiar with living paycheck to paycheck.

“I definitely understand what city residents are going through and the daily struggles that they face,” said Castro. “The reason I think people should vote for me is because I’m a clear reflection of [the] new progressive movement that’s sweeping the nation.”

And then there’s Gutman. A veteran who is active in city council meetings, Gutman said she knew and enjoyed learning from Fish. She spoke about her desire to build on the relationships that Fish left behind.

Gutman also spoke of how her Indigenous background played into her love of the land and its people.

Diana Gutman, Portland City Commissioner candidate. January 18, 2020 (KOIN)

“This position will allow me to do all of the things that I’m already passionate about,” said Gutman. “And to do so much more to advocate for our land and our people and I take that responsibility seriously.”

The special election which will determine who takes over the empty commissioner seat will take place in May of this year.