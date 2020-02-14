Metro hears public feedback on tax to help area’s homeless

Metro Council hears public testimony on a new tax that would be used to help pay for services for the area’s homeless, Feb. 13, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents got a chance on Thursday to weigh in on a new tax that aims to help the Metro area’s homeless community.

The measure could appear on the May ballot. The Metro Council is looking at raising taxes on wealthier people who live in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties.

Nick Christensen, a senior public affairs specialist for Metro, said they’re discussing a 1% tax on people who make over $125,000 a year, or couples who make at least a quarter of a million dollars a year. The money would help the homeless, but it would not be for building more affordable housing. It would help with things like mental health services, healthcare and additional treatment services.

But many people expressed concerns with the measure at Thursday’s meeting.

One woman testified that shelters are not the answer. She accused Metro of turning a blind eye “until the equity rings hollow.”

Another person talked about the tax, calling on Metro to “discuss how you are going to supervise that money.”

A woman is testifying that due to illness she, “doesn’t have much time” & she says homeless people constantly get swept by the cops. She says “they don’t care” about people who are sick on the streets #koin6news #pdx #Portland #Oregon #ballotmeasure #homelessness #HomelessCrisis pic.twitter.com/LSuuU3lKWZ — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 14, 2020

Dan Newth said he’s a Street Roots vendor and told Metro, “Policies are beneficial for staff and negative for those trying to get into housing.”

Another man complained that the tax is not equitable, saying, “My work is being devalued to make a better life for me and my family and coworkers. I feel like I’m an ATM. I’m not a billionaire — I’m blue-collar.”

Metro is scheduled to vote on whether to put the measure on the ballot next Thursday, Feb. 20.