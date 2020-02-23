Metro to submit $250M homeless funding measure

Metro is on the verge of asking its voters to approve first-ever regional income taxes to fund homeless programs at the May 19 primary election.

The Metro Council is expected to vote to refer the measure to the ballot on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Although details of the measure have yet to be released, it is expected to:

• Raise $250 million a year for homeless programs, including rent subsidies, mental health services and addiction treatment.

• Impose a 1% tax on the incomes of individuals earning more than $125,000 a year and couples earning more than $250,000 a year.

• Impose a yet-to-be-announced tax on business incomes, with exemptions for smaller businesses.

• Distribute the money to Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, which will provide it to nonprofit homeless service providers.

The measure was originally requested by the HereTogether advocacy organization, which originally asked for up to $300 million a year. The request is supported by Mayor Ted Wheeler and the chair of all three counties in Metro’s boundaries. Numerous polls show that homelessness is easily the top priority issue for voters in the region.

Three items relating to the measure are currently on the agenda for the Metro Council’s Feb. 25 meeting. One is a resolution recognizing the funding framework proposed by HereTogether, another is an ordinance imposing the personal income tax, and the third is a resolution referring the tax to the May ballot. No language has yet been posted for any of them, although more information is expected to be released Monday.

The regional income taxes expected to be proposed by Metro would be virtually unprecedented. TriMet charges a personal income tax on self-employed residents in addition to a payroll tax on businesses. The only city in the region that currently charges a personal income tax is Portland, which charges a $35 art tax on residents who earn more than the poverty level. Portland and Multnomah County charge business income taxes, while Washington and Clackamas counties do not. Most other cities impose business license fees, some based on the size of the businesses.

