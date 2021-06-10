Lawmakers to hold hearing on Nearman’s role in Capitol breach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Rep. Mike Nearman is going before a House Special Committee public hearing Thursday afternoon to face allegations he helped coordinate and assist a breach at the Oregon Capitol during a closed session last December.

Nearman (R-Independence) faces criminal charges for the incident, including trespass and official misconduct.

The hearing comes as a new video recently came to light, appearing to show Nearman less than a week before the Dec. 21 breach coaching constituents on how to text him so they could get into the closed Capitol during a legislative session by way of somebody exiting the building.

On Dec. 21, Nearman was seen on security cameras letting protesters into the Capitol.

Even before the video came to light in the media, an independent investigation presented to the House Committee on Conduct found Nearman “more likely than not” helped anti-lockdown protesters breach the Capitol.

All 22 House Republicans said in a joint letter they recommend Nearman — who is facing expulsion — resign from his position with the Oregon State House of Representatives.

The hearing and possible work session is to resolve whether Nearman “engaged in disorderly behavior,” according to the legislature’s website. The special committee will be evenly split among Republicans and Democrats.

The hearing starts at 3:30 p.m., with a floor session slated to start around 7:30 p.m.