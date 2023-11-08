PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Molalla voters are nearly split down the middle on the building of a $16 million police station for the city’s station-less police department.

As of Wednesday morning, Measure 03-602 leads by a margin of 20 votes with a total of 1,608 ballots counted so far.

As of nearly 1 p.m., 814 votes have been counted in favor of the new police station and 794 votes have been counted against the measure. The $16 million bond requires a simple majority to pass. However, Clackamas County Clerk Catherine McMullen told KOIN 6 News that there are more ballots to count.

“We have received approximately 1,600 ballots this morning from the post office that were mailed on or before Election Day,” McMullen said. “Some of those will likely be from City of Molalla voters. We also have additional ballots that were returned to official ballot drop sites yesterday evening before the 8 p.m. deadline that have not yet been tallied.”

If the measure passes, the city will move forward with building a police station on existing city property located at the former bowling alley on Grange Avenue. The station would be built using existing funds and the proposed $16 million bond measure that would tax property owners $0.97 per $1,000 of assessed value over the next 26 years.

Molalla PD’s cramped holding cell. (City of Molalla)

Measure 03-602 is too close to call in Molalla. (Unofficial election results provided by the Oregon Secretary of State)

A rendering of Molalla PD’s proposed new headquarters. (City of Molalla)

Currently, Molalla PD operates out of a 2,800-square-foot office space added onto Molalla City Hall in 1980. With no real police station, the department has a single holding cell large enough to hold a single adult. Molalla City Manager Dan Huff said the cell is essentially a closet with a bench and a heating vent that suspects occasionally pee into. The city is unable to hold minors in the cramped cell and must take all underage arrestees directly to Oregon City.

“There’s a closet that functions as a holding cell with enough room in there for one person to go in and sit down and then we shut the door,” Huff said. “People will urinate in it and do all kinds of things in there.”

Molalla Police said that the current police headquarters fails to meet current seismic standards and lacks the space needed for training sessions, staff meetings, locker rooms and rooms for storing evidence and police equipment.

If approved, the building would give the Molalla Police Department its first true police station since it was established in the 1920s. If approved, the proposed station is expected to be built in 2025.