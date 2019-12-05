MultCo Commission OKs tourism cash for homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last week the Portland City Council and Metro Council approved a proposal to use tourism-generated tax dollars to reduce homelessness. Thursday, the Multnomah County Commission also approved it.

The plan dedicates a share of the hotel, motel and car rental taxes to social services. The money will be used to pay for service providers to help the very low income residents with mental health and other issues stay in housing. That housing will be built by Portland and Metro’s affordable housing bonds.

Now that the county commission OK’d the plan the change will initially allocate $2.5 million per year. The funds will grow over time.

