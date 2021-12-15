MultCo to release 2020 homeless death toll Wednesday

The report, Domicile Unknown, is released at this time yearly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Multnomah County report tallying how many homeless people died in the county will be released late Wednesday morning.

The report, Domicile Unknown, takes a look at the number of people experiencing homeless who died during 2020. The information in the report will be revealed during an 11:30 a.m. press conference with Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, Street Roots’ Kaia Sand and Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines.

Others at the press conference include Harm Reduction Clinic Specialist Julie Lukesh and Chief

Medicolegal Death Investigator Kimberly DiLeo.

Previous years

In 2019, the report found 113 people in the county without an address or residence died. Though 2019’s figure was record-breaking, officials said the the proportion of medical examiner deaths occurring in homeless individuals have remained mostly steady.

In 2018, 92 people died, preceded by 79 in 2017; 80 in 2016; 88 in 2015; 56 in 2014; 32 in 2013; 56 in 2012; and 47 in 2011.

Data showed that drugs or alcohol caused–or contributed to–about half of all deaths recorded in 2019.

Of those who died, 53 were found in outdoor public spaces that included sidewalks, parks and homeless encampments. Another 10 people were discovered in outdoor spaces that were privately owned, such as parking lots.

Hypothermia caused or contributed to the death of four people.