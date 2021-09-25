New ordinance aims to curtail Portland street takeovers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After years of street racing events that took over Portland streets and bridges, a new city ordinance aims to curtail the action.

The ordinance covers participants whether they’re involved in the actual racing or street sliding or with blocking streets for the takeover, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said in a video release Saturday. On top of potential criminal charges under existing law, participants will face a 30-day jail sentence, a $500 fine and their vehicle may be towed.

In recent months, PPB cited a lack of resources and personnel as to why street racers were able to take over city streets repeatedly.

Officials said PPB would like to be able to offer more prevention, faster response and closer attention to neighborhood crime — but the bureau simply does not have the resources to act at times.

But with this new ordinance, police will make a concerted effort to curtail the street racing events.