New PPB Chief Jami Resch one-on-one with KOIN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are some changes coming to the Portland Police Bureau. The Street Crimes Unit at two precincts are shutting down operations in two weeks. KOIN 6 News sat down with Police Chief Jami Resch to discuss the new changes.

It’s a move to make due with fewer officers while there’s a staffing shortage. The Chief said the bureau has to focus on its main job: responding to calls for help. Disbanding the Street Crimes teams at North and Central precincts adds seven officers and two sergeants to help with that response.

“What’s being lost? It’s the ability of those officers to focus on things like street-level drug dealing,” said Resch.

The main reasons are to have better response time, as well as less overtime.

The Chief also told KOIN 6 News that changing the requirements about six months ago from requiring an Associates Degree to requiring a GED or high school diploma is now bringing in more applicants. The same education bar is set for State Trooper applicants.

Most applicants are disqualified during the background check.

KOIN 6 News will have more on this interview later in the day.