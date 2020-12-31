New year, new laws: Oregon changes for 2021

Some new laws for 2021 affect driver licenses, vapes and facial recognition (KOIN, file)

A look at statewide and local changes in laws

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2021 is not just a new year. It’s the starting point for a number of news laws in Oregon. Some you voted on, others were passed by lawmakers earlier and now go into effect.

Here’s a quick overview of some of Oregon’s new laws for 2021:

Smoking products tax hike

On January 1, a tax increase on cigarettes and other tobacco products — including cigars and vapes — goes into effect. Revenue for the increased taxes will fund health coverage for low-income families.

Cigarettes and little cigars: $2 increase for a pack of 20; $2.50 increase for 25-pack

Vapes and e-cigarettes: Taxes at 65% of the wholesale price

Cigars: Tax goes from 50-cents to $1

Obtaining official identification

Beginning January 1, Oregon will no longer require proof of legal presence in the US to get a state driver’s license or state ID. Lawmakers passed this bill in 2019.

However, people still need proof of name, identity and Oregon residency.

Drug decriminalization

On February 1, low-level drug possession will be decriminalized in Oregon in a measure voters overwhelmingly approved in the November election.

This law does not legalize drugs. It lowers penalties to a $100 fine or requires treatment if you’re caught with small amounts of drugs like heroin or LSD. Repeat offenders, though, may face more serious penalties.

Facial recognition

Facial recognition technology is increasingly ubiquitous. But it opens a Pandora’s Box of privacy issues when used in the public sphere.

Beginning January 1, private entities — including businesses in Portland — will be banned from using facial recognition technology in public spaces. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty both pushed for the ordinance, saying facial recognition technology disproportionately harms people of color. It passed in September.

The Portland City Council defined public places as restaurants serving food or drinks, retailers, service establishments, public recreation, exercise or entertainment.

But private clubs, religious organizations and private residences are not considered public places.