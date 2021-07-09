Newport mayor facing recall petition over plane crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mayor of Newport is facing a recall effort over his plane crash two years ago.

Federal investigators said Mayor Dean Sawyer crashed his private plane on a sightseeing tour in 2019 after it ran out of fuel, injuring his two passengers.

The lawyer who filed the recall petition, which was first reported by the Newport News-Times, claims Sawyer “lacks the moral compass to lead” the city of Newport. The lawyer who filed the petition was also the campaign manager for Sawyer’s opponent in 2018.

Investigators determined Sawyer’s plane “had not undergone an annual inspection in four years,” and “he did not have a current medical certificate” to fly.

KOIN 6 News left a message for the mayor and has not heard back.