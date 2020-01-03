Nick Fish tributes pour in: ‘Rest in peace, my friend’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tributes began pouring in following the death of Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish on Thursday. The 61-year-old veteran lawmaker succumbed to a 2-year battle with stomach cancer just days after announcing he would resign from the council.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler
- We are mourning the loss of Commissioner Nick Fish. All of us who knew Nick understood how much he cared about his family, the City and his team. Nick was a dear friend and a trusted public servant. He fiercely advocated for all Portlanders and always led with compassion, wit and intelligence. He was instrumental in shaping Portland for the better and I often sought his advice and guidance. We are especially thinking about his family and his team – as we continue to grieve his passing. Nick was taken too early. He will be dearly missed.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer on Twitter
- The passing of @CommishFish is a profound shock. Nick was a dedicated public servant who continued his service as he waged a courageous battle against cancer. We honor that service as we mourn his loss. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Former Mayor Sam Adams on Facebook:
- Rest In Peace my friend. You did good, you did very good. Portland and much more is better for your work. Big hug and support to your family in the face of this terrible loss. I feel lucky to have known you.
Portland Police Bureau on Twitter
- We salute Commissioner Fish who served our city with distinction and honor for many years. Our deepest condolences to his family, staff and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Portland Fire & Rescue on Twitter
- When @CommishFish was in charge of the fire bureau, he would frequently stop by our stations visit. He continued to visit even after his assignment changed. He was a passionate proponent of civic engagement. He loved Portland. He will be missed.
- Saddened by the passing of Commissioner Nick Fish. He was a lover of soccer and a great supporter and friend of the club. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.
