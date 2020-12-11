Occupation at Portland’s Red House continues into day 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A resolution may be in the works as occupiers at the Red House in North Portland said they are negotiating with the city and said there are offers to buy the house outright as part of the solution.

William Kinney — whose parents were evicted and who also goes by the name William X. Nietzche — told KOIN 6 News Thursday night he was able to get some commitments from the mayor’s office and from the Portland Police Bureau.

Kinney said everyone involved in the negotiations was looking for a peaceful resolution. And he said they also obtained commitments “in the making” from Mayor Wheeler’s office and PPB Chief Chuck Lovell that include a written apology and confirmation they won’t be attacked.

William Kinney, also known as William X. Nietzche, stands outside the Red House on North Mississippi in Portland in October 2020 (KOIN)

“This all started from two separate mortgage servicers requesting the same monthly morgtage payment two months in a row, until I ignited the onslaught of our qualified written request to see who was entitled to enforce the note in this case,” Kinney said told KOIN 6 News in October. “We didn’t get no responses. All the while they were executing default processes behind the scenes.”

The Humboldt neighborhood home was previously auctioned off and the family forced out. The occupation of the Red House began in September after a judge rejected the family’s request for an emergency stay.

Things escalated Tuesday when officers responded to the new owner’s complaints and arrested about a dozen people.

Since then, protesters barricaded streets and left hazards for law enforcement, including spikes that could puncture tires.