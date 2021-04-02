OHSU doctor countersues for $2M over claim of sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — An Oregon Health & Science University doctor accused of sexual battery is the plaintiff — not the defendant — in a new lawsuit after he pre-emptively counter-sued the woman who says she was abused by him.

Potential litigation prepared by a lawyer for the 33-year-old Washington County woman says she and OHSU anesthesiologist Andrew Davoodian, 31, connected on the dating app Bumble and first met in person for a walk on a trail along the Southwest Portland waterfront on Oct. 11, 2018.

Davoodian invited the woman into his nearby apartment afterward, but she declined, per the document. Davoodian suggested they visit the building’s rooftop instead, but when she followed him out of the elevator into the unfamiliar building they were at his apartment, where the woman assumed Davoodian was merely briefly retrieving something, the document alleges.

Instead, the document claims Davoodian ordered her to sit down on a couch inside the apartment and then subjected her to repeated unwanted sexual contact.

“She told him ‘no,’ ‘stop’ and that she ‘does not want to do this,'” the document asserts, saying the woman feared for her life. “(Davoodian) placed his hand on her left breast, felt her heartbeat and said, ‘yeah, you are scared.’ He then looked around the room, pointed to an object, and said, ‘I wonder if I grabbed that and hit you with it, if that would kill you.'”

The woman eventually convinced Davoodian to stop, but was subjected to more unwanted sexual contact as she went to the building’s parking garage to drive away in her car, her lawyer wrote. Davoodian lied about his name on the dating app, the document claims.

The woman’s lawyer, Megan Johnson, mailed a copy of the all-but-submitted lawsuit to Davoodian on March 5 of this year — describing it as “pre-litigation” that would be filed on March 30 in Multnomah County Court — and suggesting Davoodian hire a lawyer and contact her. Those unfiled papers list Davoodian as the potential defendant in a $2 million suit alleging sexual battery and false imprisonment.

But a lawyer for Davoodian fired back on March 30 with a $2 million lawsuit of his own, which has been filed in Washington County Circuit Court, claiming civil extortion and intentional infliction of emotional distress. His suit denies all claims of non-consensual contact.

“(The letter and potential suit) in effect threaten Plaintiff that unless he pays Defendant money for her silence, the false allegations contained in the letter and the Complaint would be publicly exposed,” wrote Davoodian’s lawyer, John Kaempf.

The new lawsuit comes as OHSU grapples with its own #MeToo movement. A $45 million sexual misconduct suit filed last month in federal court against former OHSU doc Jason Campbell also accused the hospital of burying complaints against him, due to Campbell’s popularity in viral dance videos.

On March 30 OHSU announced it had hired Eric Holder — former U.S. Attorney General during the Obama Administration — to independently investigate the research university’s “workplace environment related to sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and racism.”

Davoodian is a resident intern for the OHSU anesthesiology department, according to the medical center’s website, after previously receiving a doctorate in medicine at the University of California – Davis.

OHSU spokeswoman Tamara Hargens-Bradley confirmed Davoodian’s employment. “OHSU won’t comment on the specifics of this pending litigation, of which OHSU is not a party,” she said.

Davoodian’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We trust that the justice system will do its job,” said Johnson, the woman’s lawyer.