Oregon City mayor refuses to resign, submits anti-recall statement

Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay claims he 'built strong relationships' with local leaders, despite all commissioners backing his removal from office

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — In an official “statement of justification” submitted on the Oct. 6 deadline, Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay claims he “built strong relationships” with local leaders, despite all four city commissioners backing his removal from office.

Clackamas County on Oct. 1 validated 3,037 signatures against Holladay, many more than the required 2,400 to force the recall election, including from five School Board members and all the sitting commissioners who voted to censure him. Holladay’s statement about local support was among 200 words he submitted to be printed on every recall ballot in the Nov. 10 special election.

“Help me help you keep Oregon City a great place,” Holladay wrote in all-capital letters, in an official anti-recall statement that echoed wording of President Trump’s reelection campaign. “We all have right to believe and say what we believe and not be ridiculed, canceled or recalled for fighting for our citizens first.”

Holladay will cost Oregon City taxpayers approximately $30,000 for each special election, up to $60,000. A special election would be held to elect a new mayor on March 9 if Holladay is voted out of office.

This election is unprecedented in Oregon City, where the state’s oldest city has never had a mayoral recall on the ballot, let alone a successful one.

Holladay doesn’t respond to recall organizers who have questioned his ethics or his unilateral actions without City Commission authorization.

In his official “statement of justification,” Holladay instead claimed credit for achievements of the city during his time in office. However, Oregon City has a weak-mayor form of governance in which every decision (except advisory-board appointments) is made by a majority of City Commission directing the city manager.

“We will continue my leadership for a new public works facility,” Holladay wrote of a construction project that was never a recall issue.

Holladay also claimed credit for the city’s “top rated roads.” Public Works is a department that acts under the direction of the entire City Commission.

“Under me as your mayor we have delivered the best services,” Holladay wrote.

If the mayor is removed from office, Commission President Rachel Lyles Smith will serve as the temporary chair to lead meetings until the election for a replacement mayor.

