Fagan to reveal results of forestry agency audit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Almost a year after Gov. Kate Brown asked for an audit of the Oregon Forest Resources Institute, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will release the findings of the investigation at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Brown requested the agency be audited after reports that OFRI engaged in activities they were prohibited by law from doing. The OFRI is “mandated to support and enhance Oregon’s forest products industry.”

Taxes on the forest industry fund the agency, which provides educational programs for landowners and K-12 students.

Fagan will be joined at the 10:15 a.m. press conference by Kip Memmott, the director of the Audits Division.

