Oregon lawmakers spend hours stalled over redistricting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers spent hours in a holding pattern over a proposed map for redrawing the state’s congressional districts despite a looming deadline. Majority Democrats hoped to pass new redistricting maps — including a new, sixth U.S. House seat — before Monday.

But few Republicans showed up Saturday, leaving the House without enough lawmakers to vote. Republicans are upset that the Democratic House speaker rescinded a deal she made with them to split power in the redistricting process.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, House Speaker Tina Kotek adjourned the session until 9 a.m. Monday. Her office told KOIN 6 News, “If Republicans haven’t shown up to do their jobs by 9:30 a.m., the session will end.”

If they don’t, a panel of five retired judges would redraw the congressional districts, and the Democratic secretary of state would redraw legislative districts.

