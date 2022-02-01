Oregon legislature has 35 days for tax cuts, executive power

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon lawmakers return to the state Capitol Tuesday for the 2022 legislative session, their list of priorities range from affordable housing, bolstering the state’s workforce and a $500 million cushion for the next biennium to tax cuts and limiting the emergency power of the governor.

But how much money legislators are envisioning spending has yet to be determined, as lawmakers await an updated revenue and economic forecast for Oregon that will be presented on Feb. 9.

Republicans and Democrats have differing opinions on what the 35-day session should be used for.

While Republicans say traditionally the short legislative session is used to address budget fixes and technical issues that have come about from the previous year’s long session, Democrats say some larger issues can’t wait two years in between long sessions.

While both parties are cautiously optimistic that they can get along, especially as there have been major leadership changes from the previous session, House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson reiterated that “tools” are on the table, this includes walkouts.

Tina Kotek stepped down from the Oregon State Legislature and her role as House Speaker later to focus on her run for governor. Her final day in office was January 21.

And Senate President Peter Courtney announced his retirement. In a statement January 5, Courtney said he would fill out the remainder of his term but not seek re-election.