Oregon Senate OKs bill on concealed carry weapons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bill allowing public buildings to ban concealed weapons is one step closer to law in Oregon after Senate Bill 554 passed on Thursday.

Under current law, people with concealed carry permits can bring guns into public buildings, but SB 554 removes that exemption.

State Sen. Ginny Burdick, the chief sponsor of the bill, said bringing guns into public places in intimidating and unsafe.

Herman Baertschiger, a former state senator and currently the vice chairman of the Oregon GOP, said the bill is a direct attack on the 2nd Amendment.

“It has nothing to do with making Oregon safer,” he said in a statement. “Now this bill is going to the Oregon House of Representatives where we will be working with our Republicans to stop this egregious legislation.”