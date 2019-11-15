Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Oregon’s chief justice bars ICE from courthouse arrests

Civic Affairs

The rule prohibits civil arrests in state courthouses unless the arresting agency has a judicial arrest warrant

by: Andrew Selsky | The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic courtroom 02172018_1518894254152.jpg.jpg

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Seeking to halt federal agents from arresting people in courthouses for immigration violations, Oregon’s Supreme Court chief justice has enacted a rule prohibiting civil arrests in state courthouses unless the arresting agency has a judicial arrest warrant.

Chief Justice Martha Walters said Thursday that arrests in courthouses have interfered with judicial proceedings.

A panel of judges had asked Walters to impose the rule, saying immigrants, even legal residents, are afraid to go to court because of fear they will be detained by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement agents.

ICE spokeswoman Tanya Roman previously said the idea that a state law can bind the hands of a federal law enforcement agency is wrong. She said federal law provides ICE officers the authority to arrest people without a judicial warrant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget