Oregon’s MLK Day celebration will be live streamed

A previous MLK Day celebration in Portland as seen on the World Arts Foundation website, January 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Oregon’s biggest tribute to the civil rights leader is happening for the 36th year.

The World Arts Foundation is streaming its MLK Day celebration virtually this year because of the pandemic. This year’s tribute is called “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” acknowledging the tough times we’ve gone through.

The celebration will feature local performers, community leaders, businesses and public officials from across the state and it includes highlights from past celebrations.

“We’ve tried to be forthright over the years and make sure everything we’re doing is in honor of the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Ken Berry with the World Arts Foundation.

“To be affiliated not only with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but the entire civil rights movement and the people that made that happen – that’s the joy in it,” said Michael “Chappie” Grice.

The program will stream and be simulcast on several platforms from Noon to 5 p.m. on Monday.