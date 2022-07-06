PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new political action committee announced Wednesday it is against the proposed change to Portland city government, calling the proposal deeply flawed.

They call themselves the Partnership for Common Sense Government. The group said the charter commission proposal will be costly, confusing and make lawmakers less accountable.

The proposed change would create 12 city council seats across four districts with ranked choice voting.

The PAC said that’s an untested form of government for any where in the United States or any where in the world. They continued saying they want the current government to change but they don’t stand behind the move for this specific change.

“After this measure is defeated, we will work with the Council and other groups to put a sensible measure on the ballot soon,” said Chuck Duffy, one of the PAC organizers.

KOIN 6 will have more details later Wednesday.