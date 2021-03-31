Parks, parking lots off the table: City Council amends houseless plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday, Portland City Council voted on a number of measures related to homelessness, including amending the city’s proposed Shelter to Housing Continuum Project to explicitly prohibit outdoor shelters in natural areas, parks or park parking lots.

Portland’s housing emergency declaration was also voted to be extended for a year.

The Shelter to Housing Continuum Project would expand shelter and housing options throughout the city by changing zoning codes to allow for more managed homeless camps. This would allow organizations and nonprofits to provide hygiene services, trash collection and wrap-around social services.

The measures include allowing limited temporary shelters in some open spaces and indoor mass shelters.

Outside of a state of emergency, temporarily shelters in natural areas, like parks, would be prohibited, according to the amended provision. In addition, outdoor shelters at park parking lots would also be prohibited.

Council voted to amend the Shelter to Housing Continuum project Wednesday, but not on the project in its totality. One item was to amend city code to facilitate more shelter and housing options for Portlanders in need and another was to update city health and sanitation code to facilitate needed amenities at new shelters, like water and property maintenance.

An amendment was also passed to identify surplus city owned land for suitability of creating a transitional shelter, only for plots of land that are not used for a developed park, has existing natural resource value, and does not have a natural hazard risk.

City Council also voted to extend the city’s state of housing emergency until April 4, 2022, which includes operationalizing efficiencies, identifying Council powers and waiving portions of Portland Zoning Code.

The housing emergency declaration was originally made back in 2015 under then-mayor Charlie Hales.

The next items to be brought before Council for the Shelter to Housing Continuum project will be to allow shelters without conditional use up to 20 beds on institutional sites in single dwelling zones and addressing parameters in regard to RV/tiny houses on wheels. That hearing will occur on April 14 at 2 p.m. Until then, written testimony can be submitted via the Portland Map App website. You can find out more about the Shelter to Housing Continuum Project via its website.