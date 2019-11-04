1  of  65
Closings
Battle Ground Sch. Dist. Beaverton Early Childhood Center Canby Sch. Dist. Centennial Sch. Dist. Christ the King Catholic School Clackamas Co. Children's Comm. Clackamas ESD Columbia Christian Concordia University Corbett Sch. Dist. Dallas Sch. Dist. Dayton Sch. Dist. (OR) Evergreen Sch. Dist. Firm Foundation Christian Forest Grove Sch. Dist. Forest Hills Lutheran Christian School Gervais Sch. Dist. Glenwood Sch. Dist. Greater Albany Sch. Dist. Green Mountain Sch. Dist. Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. Head Start of Yamhill Co. Hillsboro Early Childhood Center Holy Family Catholic Kelso Sch. Dist. King's Way Klickitat Sch. Dist. Kozy Kids Enrichment Center Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist. Longview Sch. Dist. Mill A Sch. Dist. Molalla River Academy Molalla River Sch. Dist. Neighborhood House Nestucca Valley Sch. Dist. North Wasco Co. SD NW Regional ESD: Clatsop Co. NW Regional ESD: Columbia Co. NW Regional ESD: Tillamook Co. NW Regional ESD: Washington Co. Open Door Christian Acad. Oregon City Sch. Dist. Oregon College of Oriental Med. Portland Public Schools Regis St. Mary Catholic School (Stayton) Reynolds Sch. Dist. Ridgefield Sch. Dist. Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. Sheridan Sch. Dist. St. Agatha Catholic School St. Helens Sch. Dist. St. Joseph Catholic School - Vancouver St. Mary's Academy (Downtown) Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. Summit Learning Charter Swallowtail Waldorf School and Farm Toutle Lake Sch. Dist. Tualatin Early Childhood Center Vancouver Sch. Dist. Vernonia Sch. Dist. Wahkiakum Sch. Dist. Washougal Sch. Dist. West Linn-Wilsonville Sch. Dist. Willamette Valley Christian (Brooks) Woodland Sch. Dist.

Patriot Prayer leader sues Battle Ground mayor

Civic Affairs

Mayor Mike Dalesandro blocked Joey Gibson on Facebook

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Joey Gibson speaks outside the Multnomah County Justice Center before surrendering to a felony riot charge, Aug. 16, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson is suing Battle Ground Mayor Mike Dalesandro, claiming Dalesandro infringed on his First Amendment rights.

The tort claim notice asserts that Mayor Dalesandro blocked Gibson on Facebook so he couldn’t comment under any announcements made on the mayor’s page. It also claims that Dalesandro “did this to impact the current election so that he could make public statements while silencing his critics such as Mr. Gibson.”

The Supreme Court recognized that social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter provide “perhaps the most powerful mechanisms available to a private citizen to make his or her voice heard.” Due to this, public officials who utilize social media accounts but exclude persons for an “otherwise-open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees” is not permitted.

The claim was submitted by lawyer Angus Lee on behalf of Gibson. Gibson is seeking $100,000 in damages.

Gibson released the following statement in an email sent with the claim:

“Far-left Mayor Mike Delasandro went on a deceptive campaign to spread misinformation about Patriot Prayer and any candidate trying to unseat establishment city council members.  

“In response to people questioning his claims he started blocking people on social media to help his misinformation campaign.  This is illegal on any account used for official business, which he clearly was doing.  My rights have been violated by Delasandro numerous times.  I asked him several times to stop breaking the law.  His response was to unblock me but disable my ability to comment and defend myself against his lies. If he is speaking the truth then why is he afraid of citizens being able to comment?”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget