PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For years a planted traffic circle helped to slow down traffic for residents in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood. But those who live along NE 7th between Tillamook and Sacramento are upset the city plans to remove it.

The traffic circle currently slows down hundreds of cars using NE 7th instead of MLK Boulevard, just one block over. Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they were just notified of the city’s plans to remove the circle and the tree.

In its place will be speed bumps and some nearby crosswalks.

Officials with the Portland Bureau of Transportation told KOIN 6 News the purpose is to make the narrow intersection more visible for hundreds of drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

This spot is where the neighborhood greenway cuts over. Follow NE 7th and it leads to the new Blumenauer Bridge.

