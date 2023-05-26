Visualizations of what the Interstate Bridge could look like as a moveable steel girder bridge (IBR Project)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New visualizations released by the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program show possible redesigns for the bridge connecting Oregon and Washington.

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program is looking to redesign the bridge which they said is outdated, with one span over a century old, and unsafe in the case of an earthquake.

The visualizations show several potential designs, albeit very early, of what the final bridge could look like when replaced.

See the visualizations below: