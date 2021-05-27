‘Place based changes’ suggested to tame gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Preventing gun violence is not a one-step process but one expert said part of the solution lies in what he calls “place based changes.”

Dr. Charles Branas of Columbia University was part of an OHSU panel Thursday discussing gun violence. He said environmental changes, like finding a use for abandoned buildings and adding green spaces, will move the needle in the right direction.

Making these changes will lead to gun violence going down and better mental health for residents of cities, he said.

Branas also cited Chicago, Dallas and Flint, Michigan as cities where this strategy led to an improvement.