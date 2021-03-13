PNW lawmakers mourn, call for change a year after Breonna Taylor’s death

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. In news reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

Many lawmakers touting national Justice in Policing Act, which would ban no-knock warrants and chokeholds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One year after the death of Breonna Taylor, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are mourning and calling for change to policing and criminal justice.

Taylor was a Black woman and emergency medical technician who was shot in her home multiple times by police during a botched drug raid that occurred after midnight last March in Louisville, Kentucky. Her death sparked outrage and helped fuel racial justice protests nationwide, with many demonstrators calling on state and national officials to ban no-knock warrants. Chants of Taylor’s name were frequently heard at protests for racial justice for 100 consecutive days in Portland last summer.

“We remember Breonna Taylor today and every day,” Tweeted Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. “In her memory, let us strive to right historic injustices and systemic racism that plague our policing system. #SayHerName.”

“It’s particularly important that we reflect on this because it’s literally one year since the fatal shooting in Louisville of Breonna Taylor,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., in response to a question about what he is doing to support the Black Lives Matter Movement and police reform legislation as part of an online Clatsop County town hall from Astoria Saturday. “I start with the proposition that those three words are right: Black lives matter is a judgement that’s true and it’s a long recognition of a fundamental fact.”

Wyden went on to say he supports the Justice in Policing Act, which including measures like opposing chokeholds. He said he’s also working to root out systemic racism in American healthcare as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

“One year ago today police officers killed #BreonnaTaylor while she was resting in her apartment. Her tragic death has spurred overdue action to address police brutality across our country,” said Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore. of Twitter.

She went on to say the House has passed the Justice in Policing Act which will “ban no-knock warrants like the one that led to her death.”

“We must honor Breonna’s memory by ending police brutality,” Bonamici Tweeted.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown memorialized the anniversary of Taylor’s death, saying in a Tweet, “she and her family are still waiting for the justice they deserve.”

“My thoughts are with her family and friends on this difficult day. #SayHerName,” Brown added.

“Breonna Taylor should still be alive today,” Tweeted Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash. “We’ve seen too many lives taken and communities devastated by police brutality and racial profiling. We must #RememberBreonnaTaylor and honor her by passing legislation to create real reform in our law enforcement. #GeorgeFloydLaw.”

“We must not forget her, or the countless other Black lives that have been senselessly taken from us,” Tweeted Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash. “We must continue to #SayHerName and stand up against injustice everywhere.”

DelBene said she voted for the Justice in Policing Act last week, adding “It is time for the Senate to pass the bill and send it to President Biden’s desk.”

Biden also Tweeted in memory of Taylor Saturday, saying her death was a “tragedy” and that he’s “committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law.”

Police had a no-knock warrant during the drug raid the resulted in Taylor’s death, but they said they knocked and announced their presence before entering her apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

A grand jury has indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers have been charged in connection with her death.

Associated Press contributed to this report.