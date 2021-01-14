Police contract talks with city of Portland begin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City negotiators opened Portland police contract talks by seeking new educational requirements for officers pursuing promotions, greater latitude for city officials to speak publicly about alleged police misconduct and police performance evaluations that could lead to discipline.

But, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland Police Association lawyer said the union opposes any “public shaming” of officers and wants funding for any courses required for police promotions.

Employee reviews, he said, should offer constructive not punitive feedback.

Both sides said contract changes should strive to reestablish public trust in the Police Bureau. They don’t agree on how to reach that goal.