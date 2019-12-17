Police reform forum asks for oversight, accountability

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a packed house Monday night at PCC Southeast Community Hall for a community conversation about Portland policing.

One participant in the Public Forum on Police Reform writes ideas under “Accountability” on a large note pad. December 16, 2019 (KOIN)

The discussion, hosted by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, gave people the chance to weigh in before the Police Bureau and the union begin contract negotiations. The current contract is set to expire in 2020. In recent months, activists have demanded city officials create a new agreement that gives civilians more access and oversight.

“Across the board, people want the same things,” said Hardesty. “They just want a police force that is representative of the community and that serves all people the same.”

While the meeting was planned weeks ago, it came right on the heels of Portland Police officers shooting and killing Koben Henrickson. He and other Portlanders killed in recent years were held up on signs and posters at the meeting Monday. It was clear the public wanted to talk about police use of force.

Community members held up photos of people who had been killed by Portland Police officers at the public forum on Monday night. December 16, 2019 (KOIN)

Police accountability and civilian oversight were two of the most important issues the crowd wanted to discuss. City leaders said it was input they want going into this round of negotiation.

“Use of force and accountability go hand in hand in the minds of many people here tonight,” said Wheeler. “When it comes to oversight, I’m hearing a lot of people at different tables saying they want their elected representatives to be the final say on disciplinary actions—and that’s not the way it works under the contract—but I’m seeing that as a consistent theme.”

Hardesty went on to say, “We’re going to have to take it one bite at a time. We’re not going to be able to make all the changes we want to make this first go around, but I think we’ve got a lot of really smart people that are going to start peeling away at the onion so we get a contract the community can support.”

This was the second of two community conversations. The comments were recorded and will be shared with city council and at negotiations. The mayor said city leaders and the Portland Police Association are all ready to begin negotiations in good faith. When exactly that will begin—he couldn’t say.