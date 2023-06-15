The Portland Bureau of Transportation is seeking volunteers for their 2023 Summer Bicycle Count (PBOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Want to help invest in the future of biking in Portland? The Portland Bureau of Transportation is now seeking volunteers for their 2023 Summer Bicycle Count.

For three decades, the bicycle count has tracked trends of bike use across the city and played a key role in its investments in infrastructure.

The 2023 Summer Bicycle Count began June 6 and runs through September 28 and this year PBOT is tracking more information including e-scooters, e-bikes, skateboards and one-wheels.

PBOT is currently taking applications for volunteers to keep count of bikes at over 300 locations around the city.

For those interested, the sign-up process is easy, just go to their website, watch a video and fill out some forms.

In 2021’s bicycle count, their first count since pre-pandemic, PBOT said that bike usage had dropped more than a third since 2019.