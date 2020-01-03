Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish died Thursday, just days after announcing his battle with cancer became more complicated.

Fish died at home surrounded by his loved ones, his office said in a statement. He was 61.

“The family wanted me to convey publicly their thanks for all the words of love and encouragement sent to Nick since his resignation,” Chief of Staff Sonia Schmanski said in the statement. “Nick called his 11 years of service on the Portland City Council ‘the great honor of my life.'”

Fish was elected to the Portland City Council in a special election in 2008, and re-elected to successive four-year terms in 2010 and 2014.

For more than 2 years, he battled abdominal cancer. On New Year’s Eve, he announced he would resign from the Portland City Council because his illness took its toll.

“I no longer believe that I can do this work at the high level our community deserves and I expect of myself. I cannot escape the very sad fact that I will be unable to serve out the remainder of my term. I trust my Council colleagues to determine the most appropriate date for an election to select my successor, minimizing disruption and cost to the City.”

Fish announced in August 2017 he had been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma of the abdomen — also known as stomach cancer.

He planned to resign once his successor was elected. Schmanski told KOIN 6 News that day a special election will be scheduled and a successor could be elected as early as May or as late as the fall.

Fish posted the following statement on his city website on Dec. 10, 2019:

“Last week, I learned from my team of OHSU doctors that my illness has become more complicated. I am also managing the cumulative effects of chemotherapy. Through the rest of this month, I plan to take time to focus on my health and my family. I will continue to work as I am able and expect to have more to share in the new year.”

Fish has maintained a busy schedule since his diagnosis in 2017 and has frequently been the only council member to attend evening events. He was reelected to a four-year term in 2018.

“I have always been confident I can balance my job and my treatments, which is why I ran for reelection and fully expect to finish my next term,” said Fish, who was reelected in the May 2018 primary. “People just might not see as much of me for awhile, and I want to prepare them for that.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information.