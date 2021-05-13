Portland City Council to vote on $5.7B budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland commissioners are expected to vote on the city’s $5.7 billion budget on Thursday.

Of the projected funds, $6.3 million would fully fund the Joint Office of Homelessness Services, while $5.7 million would go to a citywide cleanup effort. The budget would also include a program to provide cleanup jobs for those experiencing homelessness.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposed budget also reduces the Portland Police Bureau’s budget by nearly $3 million.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty introduced an amendment that would expand the new Street Response Team citywide. The program is currently in a pilot stage focused in the greater Lents neighborhood that assists those facing homelessness or in a mental health crisis. Hardesty’s proposal expands the pilot program by 12 months and allows City Council to decide later whether to keep it.

If passed, the new budget would take effect on July 1.

This is a developing story.