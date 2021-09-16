Portland City Council holds 2-hour community safety meeting

One resident: 'Does not sound like it's an emergency response'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland city commissioners held a 2-hour meeting on community safety Thursday that included hearing from officials involved in efforts to curb gun violence.

The commissioners heard from representatives of the Community Safety Division and the Office of Violence Prevention. Both talked about their long-term plans and approaches, but no discussion was held on what is being done to proactively stop the gun violence now.

The Community Safety Division, created in the spring, presented some of the work they’re doing with a multifaceted approach to solving the gun violence crisis.

Nike Greene with the Office of Violence Prevention talked about the life-coaching they’re doing for people impacted by gun violence.

A professor from Boston University who analyzes gun violence data also spoke at the meeting. He said improving physical environments such as adding green spaces can reduce the problem.

Some Portland residents also shared their thoughts on the progress being made.

“The response today, which I don’t disagree with as a whole, certainly does not sound like it’s an emergency response,” one person said. “It seems the response is to reduce 911 calls by investing in additional sidewalks, tree canopies and healthy food. None of these responses seem to be an emergency response to the crisis we’re currently facing.”

In April the Portland City Council voted to issue $6 million for gun violence prevention. Since then, shootings across the city have increased dramatically.

