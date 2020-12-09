Portland City council examines ‘crowd control tools’ used by PPB

Federal officers use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PPB would be required to provide more info on munitions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s police bureau has been directed to make an inventory of its crowd control tools — one of several steps in the agency’s process of implementing new reforms.

The Portland City Council has asked for the quantity of each type of munition PPB uses and what each munition’s purpose is. PPB will also be required to provide the ingredient list, manufacturer and expiration date for chemical munitions, according to the resolution.

Additionally, the council aims to establish new procedures before PPB can purchase military-style equipment, including tear gas, pepper spray and rubber ball distraction devices.

On December 1, a federal judge found the City of Portland in contempt of an order restricting the use of less-lethal munitions during protests associated with the demonstration on June 30. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez concluded officers violated a temporary restraining order three times during the protest.

At the time, a temporary restraining order was in place, restricting officers’ ability to use tear gas and less-lethal munitions as a way to disperse crowds where there is little or no risk of injury.