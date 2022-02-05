Portland city workers strike now just days away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a second straight weekend, city workers in Portland rallied ahead of a possible strike that could begin Thursday morning.

The 1100 workers represented by the District Council of Trade Unions voted to authorized a strike to begin February 10. KOIN 6 News learned there is one final offer on the table that members will vote on Tuesday night.

Another mediation session is also scheduled for Wednesday morning.

“This is the best the city has been prepared to offer in 25 months of bargaining and it was time for the membership to speak on this,” said DCTU President Rob Martineau. “If this vote fails, we will be on strike the following day.”

City leaders could not be reached for comment on this issue Saturday. However, they previously told KOIN 6 News they don’t anticipate any interruptions to core services in the event the unions do go on strike.