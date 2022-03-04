PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A candidate for Portland city commissioner is responding to “conflict of interest” allegations and being asked to leave the Citizen Review Committee by fellow committee members.



Vadim Mozyrsky, who’s running against Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, told KOIN 6 News he received an ultimatum to leave the committee because of a disagreement over e-mail exchanges.

Mozyrsky said he believes the emails and comments in a CRC meeting were made to damage him as a candidate.

In Wednesday’s meetings, one member described emails she read as hostile.

The emails can be read below:

KOIN 6 News reached out to other committee members for a response and have not yet heard back.