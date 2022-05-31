PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has 4 priority areas for the 2022-23 fiscal year: Community safety, livability, homelessness and economic recovery. Those 4 topics are to be discussed in a community meeting about the next budget Tuesday afternoon.

The Zoom meeting, which begins at 12:45 p.m., will go through Wheeler’s proposed budget and take questions in real time. Residents can also submit written testimony for the meeting through: cctestimony@portlandoregon.gov

The Portland City Council will not vote on the budget plans until June 17.

