Portland mayor hires former mayor Sam Adams to help advance agenda

Portland City Council candidate Sam Adams from his campaign website, May 13, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says former Mayor Sam Adams will join his administration.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported earlier this month that the two had been in talks about the former mayor serving under the current one.

Adams will serve as director of strategic innovations, where he will focus on the priorities of reducing homelessness and street camping, improving public safety, cleaning up garbage and graffiti, and tackling the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor’s office says he will report to Deputy Chief of Staff Sonia Schmanski. Adams served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013.