Wheeler to hold press conference Monday morning

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler in August of 2020 (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference Monday morning, and a variety of topics are expected to be discussed.

The virtual press conference will begin at 11 a.m. You can watch it on KOIN.com.

Last week a Charter Review Commission was announced that will look at many things, including changing the city’s form of government — something Wheeler has said he favors.

Multnomah County is one of 25 Oregon counties in the Extreme Risk tier of COVID metrics. Outdoor dining recently re-opened but businesses are still hurting.

And the Rose City Downtown Collective sent an open letter to city leaders stating they’re “done passively waiting” for help from the city and have banded together to help each other recover from the pandemic and the months of protests.

Whatever the questions are, KOIN 6 News will cover the mayor’s press conference and will update this story later.