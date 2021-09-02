Portland mayor’s new communications director steps down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new communications director has stepped down from her role less than a month after Wheeler’s office announced she had been hired.

Reality TV producer Lennox Wisely was among three new hires announced by the mayor’s office on Aug. 12, according to KOIN 6 News media partner The Portland Tribune.

Wiseley’s credits include the Las Vegas-based “Holly’s World” and “Millionaire Matchmaker.” She was hired as the mayor’s communications director with a salary of $110,000 per year, replacing Tim Becker who left earlier in the summer for a similar job with the City of Vancouver.

The City of Portland confirmed Thursday that Wisely had stepped down from the position, saying she “left to focus on her family and leaves with the utmost respect for the Mayor and City of Portland employees.”